Charles C. Byers Charles C. Byers, 83, husband of Frances, died October 30, 2019. Charles was born in Charleston, SC to Luther B. and Laila Byers. He was predeceased by a brother Luther Jr. and a sister Thomasine Plowden. Charles attended College of Charleston and the University of South Carolina. He served in the National Guard while in Charleston and Columbia, SC. He introduced South Carolina to the first steam cleaning for carpet- Steamatic. Through the years he had management positions for Fairfield Communities at Edisto SC, Lake Lure and New Bern NC, and Woodside Plantation in Aiken SC, Haig Pont on Daufuskie Island, Bald Head Island NC and Dataw Island Realty. Charles enjoyed sailing and was a member of the Columbia Yacht Club and raced E-Scows. Charlie is survived by his wife, a brother Bobby M. and three sons, Charles Jr. (Jacqueline Bell), Rev. James Byers (Carmin) and Brett Byers. He was blessed with and loved three grandchildren Josiah S. Byers of Seattle WA., Julianna Robinson of Chattanooga TN, and Victoria A. Byers of China Grove, NC. A memorial service for Charlie will be held 2:00 p.m., Thursday, November 14th at the Parish Church of St. Helena with a reception following. Burial will be held at Holy Cross Anglican Church, Stateburg, SC at a later date to be announced. Memorial donations may be made to the Parish Church of St Helena, P.O. Box 1043, Beaufort, SC 29901; MSA Hospice59 Riverwalk Blvd, Suite C, Ridgeland, SC 29936; or Alzheimer's Family Services of Beaufort, P.O. Box 1514, Beaufort, SC 29901. Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

