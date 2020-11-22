1/
Charles Castelli
1937 - 2020
Charles J. Castelli
January 31, 1937 - November 8, 2020
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina - Charles J. Castelli, 83, of Hilton Head Island, SC, passed away on Nov. 8, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Born in Morgantown WV, he was a US Army Veteran, and later relocated to VA, NY and PA before settling on Hilton Head. He and his wife owned and operated the Western Auto hardware store in Coligny Plaza as well as two Mole Hole stores. He was a member of St. Andrew by the Sea Methodist Church.
Charles is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Patricia Wheeler Castelli, his two children Jeffrey and Randal Castelli, step daughter, Cheryl Vanaman, grandchildren; Jonathan, Nicholas and Samuel Castelli, and Aubrey Vessecchia (Joey), as well as great grandchildren, Haiden and Anthony Vessechia, and Zoe Castelli. He was predeceased by his sister, Clara Webb.
A memorial service at the church will be announced at a later date. www.Keithfuneral.com.


Published in The Island Packet on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 21, 2020
Patty,
So sorry to hear of your loss. You are in my thoughts and my heartfelt sympathy goes out to you.
Fredreka Smith Lucero
Fredreka Lucero
