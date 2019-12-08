Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory 8495 W Grover Cleveland Blvd Homosassa , FL 34446 (352)-628-3237 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Edward "Chuck" Pate Mr. Charles Edward "Chuck" Pate, age 82 of Homosassa, Florida, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Born June 27, 1937 in Robbins, NC, the son of David Norman Pate of Farmville, Va and Evelyn Edwards and Jerome Kinney of Greenwood, SC. He was a United States Navy veteran having served on the USS Kearsarge CVA-33 from the mid to the late 1950s. Mr. Pate was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, David Thomas Pate. He is survived by his younger brother, Ronnie Pate of South Boston, Va; his daughter, Caprice Pate Wilborn of Bluffton, SC; sons, Kerry Pate of Columbia, SC, Peter John Pate of Glasgow, Ky, and Chad Pate of Columbia, SC; grandchildren Jim and David Wilborn, Wilder and Lakelan Pate and Leah Pate; and many nephews and nieces in SC, VA and WY. The last 22 years he has spent reunited and living with his first love Jeanne Morris and is survived by her and her children Steve Morris and Shari Burgard, grandchildren Garrett Morris and Ryan and Brittney Burgard, and 7 great grandchildren. Chuck was raised in Lexington, NC and later Greenwood, SC before joining the US Navy. While in the Navy, he was in Hawaii, the Philippines, Japan, and Hong Kong and other places he would not disclose. While in the Navy in San Diego, Chuck was asked to become a model for the shop that served all the servicemen. After his Navy service he attended Clemson University, and was always a huge fan of his Tigers. A lover of the ocean and all water, and an avid athlete, Chuck excelled at everything from scuba diving, snorkeling, swimming, football, golf and tennis and had no fear. He was hired occasionally on Hilton Head Island to dive in alligator infested lagoons to retrieve golf bags that somehow "jumped" into the lagoon. He played golf in the ProAm on Hilton Head with the people like Philadelphia Phillies Mike Schmidt and practiced tennis at times with Bjorn Borg. He loved music and would dance with his daughter to Jim Croce's Bad, Bad Leroy Brown when she was young. He could often be found in Homosassa listening to music, supporting his friends in their creative endeavors. He was interested in everything from art to music to architecture to history to poetry. He loved a beautiful sunset by the water. A real Renaissance man. He had the most beautiful smile. He never met a stranger and would give anyone in need the shirt off his back. He loved sharing a cold beer or glass of wine with friends, and had a particular fondness for talking with Vietnam veterans. He wrote a poem for his brother Ronnie Pate who served in Vietnam about the hero he was to Chuck, that feeling was entirely mutual. Ronnie told him that he is the reason Ronnie made it back alive from Vietnam. He loved the Lowcountry of South Carolina having lived on Hilton Head Island from the early 1970s to the mid 1980s. A regular church attendee at First Baptist Church on South Forest Beach, he made it possible for the lifeguards to attend service in their shorts and flip flops before their shift started across the street. He knew it mattered more that they were there than how they were dressed. Chuck survived a very bad car accident on the night before his 80th birthday. He was not expected to survive and gained the nickname Miracle Man from the Doctors and Nurses who treated him. He leaves so many friends from every place he has lived or traveled who were all blessings in his life. Thank you, he loved each of you! In particular, we want to thank his dearest friends Kenny, Linh, and Tad of Hilton Head and Randy, Michael, Sweeny and Darrel of Homosassa. He adored you all! Chuck was a beautiful man inside and out. He was magnetic, and seemed larger than life. His presence was huge, and his heart was even larger. He loved hard, and we would ask you to live much the same. Walk in Love. A celebration of his life is being planned in Homosassa, Fl in a few weeks and another will be held in the Hilton Head Island area at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the family of a local veteran or to Warrior Surf Foundation, a non profit founded by a veteran helping veterans with ptsd and other service related issues by teaching them to surf and offering therapeutic services. The founder was nominated as one of 10 national heroes in 2017 making a difference in the lives of others. Checks can be sent in memory of Chuck Pate to Warrior Surf Foundation at P.O. Box 585, Folly Beach, SC 29439. God Bless, Godspeed and Hooyah!

Charles Edward "Chuck" Pate Mr. Charles Edward "Chuck" Pate, age 82 of Homosassa, Florida, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Born June 27, 1937 in Robbins, NC, the son of David Norman Pate of Farmville, Va and Evelyn Edwards and Jerome Kinney of Greenwood, SC. He was a United States Navy veteran having served on the USS Kearsarge CVA-33 from the mid to the late 1950s. Mr. Pate was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, David Thomas Pate. He is survived by his younger brother, Ronnie Pate of South Boston, Va; his daughter, Caprice Pate Wilborn of Bluffton, SC; sons, Kerry Pate of Columbia, SC, Peter John Pate of Glasgow, Ky, and Chad Pate of Columbia, SC; grandchildren Jim and David Wilborn, Wilder and Lakelan Pate and Leah Pate; and many nephews and nieces in SC, VA and WY. The last 22 years he has spent reunited and living with his first love Jeanne Morris and is survived by her and her children Steve Morris and Shari Burgard, grandchildren Garrett Morris and Ryan and Brittney Burgard, and 7 great grandchildren. Chuck was raised in Lexington, NC and later Greenwood, SC before joining the US Navy. While in the Navy, he was in Hawaii, the Philippines, Japan, and Hong Kong and other places he would not disclose. While in the Navy in San Diego, Chuck was asked to become a model for the shop that served all the servicemen. After his Navy service he attended Clemson University, and was always a huge fan of his Tigers. A lover of the ocean and all water, and an avid athlete, Chuck excelled at everything from scuba diving, snorkeling, swimming, football, golf and tennis and had no fear. He was hired occasionally on Hilton Head Island to dive in alligator infested lagoons to retrieve golf bags that somehow "jumped" into the lagoon. He played golf in the ProAm on Hilton Head with the people like Philadelphia Phillies Mike Schmidt and practiced tennis at times with Bjorn Borg. He loved music and would dance with his daughter to Jim Croce's Bad, Bad Leroy Brown when she was young. He could often be found in Homosassa listening to music, supporting his friends in their creative endeavors. He was interested in everything from art to music to architecture to history to poetry. He loved a beautiful sunset by the water. A real Renaissance man. He had the most beautiful smile. He never met a stranger and would give anyone in need the shirt off his back. He loved sharing a cold beer or glass of wine with friends, and had a particular fondness for talking with Vietnam veterans. He wrote a poem for his brother Ronnie Pate who served in Vietnam about the hero he was to Chuck, that feeling was entirely mutual. Ronnie told him that he is the reason Ronnie made it back alive from Vietnam. He loved the Lowcountry of South Carolina having lived on Hilton Head Island from the early 1970s to the mid 1980s. A regular church attendee at First Baptist Church on South Forest Beach, he made it possible for the lifeguards to attend service in their shorts and flip flops before their shift started across the street. He knew it mattered more that they were there than how they were dressed. Chuck survived a very bad car accident on the night before his 80th birthday. He was not expected to survive and gained the nickname Miracle Man from the Doctors and Nurses who treated him. He leaves so many friends from every place he has lived or traveled who were all blessings in his life. Thank you, he loved each of you! In particular, we want to thank his dearest friends Kenny, Linh, and Tad of Hilton Head and Randy, Michael, Sweeny and Darrel of Homosassa. He adored you all! Chuck was a beautiful man inside and out. He was magnetic, and seemed larger than life. His presence was huge, and his heart was even larger. He loved hard, and we would ask you to live much the same. Walk in Love. A celebration of his life is being planned in Homosassa, Fl in a few weeks and another will be held in the Hilton Head Island area at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the family of a local veteran or to Warrior Surf Foundation, a non profit founded by a veteran helping veterans with ptsd and other service related issues by teaching them to surf and offering therapeutic services. The founder was nominated as one of 10 national heroes in 2017 making a difference in the lives of others. Checks can be sent in memory of Chuck Pate to Warrior Surf Foundation at P.O. Box 585, Folly Beach, SC 29439. God Bless, Godspeed and Hooyah! Published in The Island Packet on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close