Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Hale Center. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Hale Center Charlie, age 74, passed away from cancer on August 10, 2019 at his home with his sister and friends at his side. Charlie was born in Denver Colorado, on January 21, 1945, his family moved to Utah from New England, where he was raised. Charlie moved to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina 35 years ago where he resided the rest of his life. Charlie was known as "Chuck" to his family. Charlie graduated from South High School in Salt Lake City, Utah. He served honorably in the Navy for a period of 4 years to include service in Vietnam. Charlie's upbringing was full of outdoor activities such as fishing, hunting, camping, and snow skiing. He continued to love nature and all that the outdoors offered. His draw to the ocean and the water was one he shared with his mother. Charlie also loved entertaining and loved being in the kitchen. His love of food was apparent with entertaining others. Most of Charlie's family and friends described him as "a character". He was a friend to everyone. His "bigger than life" personality was infectious. He always enjoyed life to the fullest. When he heard that his cancer was terminal he told his sister, "that's ok sis, it will be yet another adventure". He found serenity in his recovery with AA and comfort in his belief in God. Charlie is survived by his son Shawn Center, Oregon, a daughter, Sheri Center Hall, Oregon, two younger sisters, Laura Center, NM, Susan (Tom) Center Lewis, UT, older brother, Gary Sayward Center, CA, 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 6 nephews. Charlie is preceded in death by his wife, Robin Leigh, daughter Shannon Center, father Charles Sayward Center, mother, Ann Reynolds Center, brother Robert Gardner Center. A memorial service will be held for Charlie on August 18, 2019 at Yana Club on Hilton Head Island beginning at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Yana Club.

Charles Hale Center Charlie, age 74, passed away from cancer on August 10, 2019 at his home with his sister and friends at his side. Charlie was born in Denver Colorado, on January 21, 1945, his family moved to Utah from New England, where he was raised. Charlie moved to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina 35 years ago where he resided the rest of his life. Charlie was known as "Chuck" to his family. Charlie graduated from South High School in Salt Lake City, Utah. He served honorably in the Navy for a period of 4 years to include service in Vietnam. Charlie's upbringing was full of outdoor activities such as fishing, hunting, camping, and snow skiing. He continued to love nature and all that the outdoors offered. His draw to the ocean and the water was one he shared with his mother. Charlie also loved entertaining and loved being in the kitchen. His love of food was apparent with entertaining others. Most of Charlie's family and friends described him as "a character". He was a friend to everyone. His "bigger than life" personality was infectious. He always enjoyed life to the fullest. When he heard that his cancer was terminal he told his sister, "that's ok sis, it will be yet another adventure". He found serenity in his recovery with AA and comfort in his belief in God. Charlie is survived by his son Shawn Center, Oregon, a daughter, Sheri Center Hall, Oregon, two younger sisters, Laura Center, NM, Susan (Tom) Center Lewis, UT, older brother, Gary Sayward Center, CA, 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 6 nephews. Charlie is preceded in death by his wife, Robin Leigh, daughter Shannon Center, father Charles Sayward Center, mother, Ann Reynolds Center, brother Robert Gardner Center. A memorial service will be held for Charlie on August 18, 2019 at Yana Club on Hilton Head Island beginning at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Yana Club. Published in The Island Packet on Aug. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close