I was so sorry to hear of the passing of Charlie Bates. I played many rounds of golf with him at Legends Oaks in Summerville. We always played together and shared a cart because we were long time South Carolinians. I can't tell you how many times we rode up the fairway, and Charlie would say, "I thought I hit it further than that!?" But, there was one day when he birdied all the par 3s! He was proud of that! I miss those days! I told him, I hope I'm out here playing golf when I'm your age! I'm not! My sincere condolences to the family. I hope I will meet you at Charlie's memorial.

Edward Dunn

Friend