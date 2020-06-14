Charles Lyman Bates Sr. Charles Lyman Bates Sr., 91, husband of the late Jean Weber Bates, of Daniel Island, peacefully entered into eternal rest on June 3, 2020. Mr. Bates was born on February 2, 1929 in Elkin, N.C., son of Myrl Roberson Bates and McCoy Robert Bates. After graduating from Spartanburg High School in 1946, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After departure he attended Clemson University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Architecture. He and Jean, his wife of 54 years, moved to Charlotte, N.C. in 1953 to join A.G. O'Dell, Jr. and Associates and completed architectural projects including the Charlotte Coliseum, Ovens Auditorium, Wachovia Bank Building, the award winning Lutheran Church of the Holy Comforter in Belmont, N. C. and others. Bates then joined the J.E. Sirrrine Company, Engineers and Architects, in Greenville, S.C. as chief designer and supervised a team of 47 in all phases of the architectural practice. Notable design efforts included Littlejohn Coliseum at Clemson University, St. Francis Hospital and the Greenville News/Piedmont Newspaper in Greenville. After attending the annual American Institute of Architect's convention on Hilton Head Island, he and Jean took a leap of faith and decided to move their family of eight children to the island in 1966 and open his private architectural practice, Bates Associates Architects/ Planners. With over 327 design projects during his 16 year career on Hilton Head, Bates and his design team's notable projects included the Hyatt Hotel in Palmetto Dunes (currently Marriott), Sea Pines Academy, Queen's Grant condominiums, Beach Villas, Beaufort Academy Gymnasium and Library, Hilton Head Airport and others completed during this time. Of special pride were architectural designs for over 200 homes on Hilton Head, Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island and Charleston. Bates was a member of the American Institute of Architects, S.C. Chapter of AIA, Construction Specification Institute(CSI), and Minerets-Scholastic Architectural Society. He was Founder of the Hilton Head Island Council of Architects and Senior Principal of Palmetto Architects Collaborative (PAC). In addition to his architectural career, Mr. Bates and his family were members of Christ Church in Mt. Pleasant and 16 year members of St. Luke's Episcopal Church on Hilton Head where he served on the vestry and numerous community and civic organizations. He was an accomplished architect but most of all a dedicated and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who loved his family above all else, with golf and Clemson football a distant second. A private memorial service and burial for family members will be held on at Christ Episcopal Church Columbarium with Internment to follow. A memorial service for friends and family will be held at a later date. Mr. Bates was predeceased by wife Jean Weber Bates and daughter Candice Bates-Quinn. Surviving are five daughters, Toni Bates of Mt. Pleasant, Jamie and husband Forrest Adair of Clinton, Melisa Bates and Carey Scott of Daniel Island, Marla and husband Kevin Garrison of Daniel Island, Artina and husband Jeff Sandlin of Canton, Ga.; two sons, Chuck and wife, Suzanne Bates of Wadmalaw, and Chris and wife, Rhonda Bates, of Awendaw; 17 grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. Please omit flowers. Memorials may be made to Christ Church, 2304 Highway 17 North, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel.
Published in The Island Packet on Jun. 14, 2020.