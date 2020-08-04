Charles Lynn Buckingham July 29, 1925 July 30, 2020 After living a fabulous life for the past 95 years, Charles Lynn Buckingham was reunited with JoAnn Rogers Buckingham, the love of his life and wife of 50 years. He is also joining his loving parents, Harold Reed and Marion Lynn Buckingham, his sister, Elizabeth Buckingham Matteson, and his many life-long friends. Charles was born in Rome, New York on July 29, 1925. He spent his youth enjoying and excelling in many outdoor sports including skiing, track, golf and tennis. Growing up, he was known as "Buck" and attended the Manlius Prep School and Kimball Union Academy before enlisting in the Marine Corps at age 18. For most of WWII, he was stationed in China. When the war ended, he was on the island of Guam, training for the invasion of Japan. Upon returning home to the US, Charles attended Clarkson College and graduated with a degree in business. After graduation, he went to work as a salesman for Glen Falls Insurance and then Revere Copper and Brass. During this time of Charles' life, the 35-year-old bachelor climbed through the window of a first-floor apartment in his building to meet JoAnn, who would become his future wife. This was a true love story. Three weeks from when they met, they became engaged and three months later they were married! Together, they raised three daughters and lived all over the United States from Salt Lake City, Utah, to Los Angeles, California, to Easton, Connecticut, to Barrington, Illinois. The majority of Charles' career was spent with General Electric Company and Black & Decker as a Regional Sales Manager. Upon retirement, Charles and JoAnn moved to Hilton Head, South Carolina, where they enjoyed island-life together for 20 years. Charles is survived by his current wife, Janet Neid Buckingham, his daughters, Holly Buckingham Walsh (Tom), Wendy Reed Bower (Scott), and Laury Buckingham Kissane (Paul) and his seven grandchildren, Max & Quinn Budig, Reed & Cole Bower, and Caroline, Courtney & Cam Kissane. Charles is most proud of his family, his lifetime affiliation with the Presbyterian Church and his service in the Marine Corps "SEMPER FI". A private service for Charles will be held at a later date. Memorials in his name can be made to the Wounded Warriors
Project and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Online condolences may be directed to www.rohdefuneral.com