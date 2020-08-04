1/1
Charles Lynn Buckingham
1925 - 2020
Charles Lynn Buckingham July 29, 1925 July 30, 2020 After living a fabulous life for the past 95 years, Charles Lynn Buckingham was reunited with JoAnn Rogers Buckingham, the love of his life and wife of 50 years. He is also joining his loving parents, Harold Reed and Marion Lynn Buckingham, his sister, Elizabeth Buckingham Matteson, and his many life-long friends. Charles was born in Rome, New York on July 29, 1925. He spent his youth enjoying and excelling in many outdoor sports including skiing, track, golf and tennis. Growing up, he was known as "Buck" and attended the Manlius Prep School and Kimball Union Academy before enlisting in the Marine Corps at age 18. For most of WWII, he was stationed in China. When the war ended, he was on the island of Guam, training for the invasion of Japan. Upon returning home to the US, Charles attended Clarkson College and graduated with a degree in business. After graduation, he went to work as a salesman for Glen Falls Insurance and then Revere Copper and Brass. During this time of Charles' life, the 35-year-old bachelor climbed through the window of a first-floor apartment in his building to meet JoAnn, who would become his future wife. This was a true love story. Three weeks from when they met, they became engaged and three months later they were married! Together, they raised three daughters and lived all over the United States from Salt Lake City, Utah, to Los Angeles, California, to Easton, Connecticut, to Barrington, Illinois. The majority of Charles' career was spent with General Electric Company and Black & Decker as a Regional Sales Manager. Upon retirement, Charles and JoAnn moved to Hilton Head, South Carolina, where they enjoyed island-life together for 20 years. Charles is survived by his current wife, Janet Neid Buckingham, his daughters, Holly Buckingham Walsh (Tom), Wendy Reed Bower (Scott), and Laury Buckingham Kissane (Paul) and his seven grandchildren, Max & Quinn Budig, Reed & Cole Bower, and Caroline, Courtney & Cam Kissane. Charles is most proud of his family, his lifetime affiliation with the Presbyterian Church and his service in the Marine Corps "SEMPER FI". A private service for Charles will be held at a later date. Memorials in his name can be made to the Wounded Warriors Project and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be directed to www.rohdefuneral.com

Published in The Island Packet on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences

9 entries
August 2, 2020
We are thinking of you all and praying the memories will help lessen the sorrow. We always loved seeing Buck when he was visiting in Cincinnati. He was an amazing man, with three amazing daughters!
John and Mary Walsh and Family
Family
August 1, 2020
While I didn’t know him personally, based on his compassionate and kind-hearted daughter, Wendy, I am sure he was a wonderful man who will be missed terribly. My thoughts and prayers are with his family ❤
Tricia Davis
Friend
August 1, 2020
He left a great legacy behind with his talented and caring daughters! What a blessing his long life was to so many-
Chrissie Mena
Friend
August 1, 2020
Fair winds and smooth sailing, Mr. Buckingham.......it was a privilege to know you and JoAnn, and meet your wonderful children. God Bless!
Michael Wolf
Michael Wolf
Friend
August 1, 2020
Thinking of you all with love. Was a honor to have met Mr Buckingham and get to know the wonderful family that surrounded him with love!
Love to all. Lynn
Lynn Laminack
Friend
July 31, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss. Holly, Wendy and Lori, you have so many wonderful memories of your Dad and his 95 years! What a life! Thinking of all of you!
Patty Crave
Friend
July 31, 2020
Such beautiful words for a great man! Praying for your family during this difficult time. Love to all...
Cherri Govert
Friend
July 31, 2020
So sorry for your loss Laury, Wendy and Holly. I hope your fond memories of your father will bring you comfort on this difficult time.
Jennifer Lairs
Friend
July 31, 2020
Love you forever dad! Love you forever and ever and even until tomorrow ❤!
Wendy Bower
Daughter
