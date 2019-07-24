Charles M. Hammel (1947-2019) Charles M. "Charlie" Hammel, 71, died on June 30 in Beaufort, following a short illness. He was the son of Dr. Charles and Mrs. Maxine Hammel, long-time residents of Hudson, Ohio, where he graduated from Western Reserve Academy. He went on to earn degrees from Denison University and the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University. He then returned to live and work in northeast Ohio and pursued a career in international banking at AmeriTrust Bank N.A. of Cleveland, where he was Senior Vice President before establishing an independent financial consultancy. Latterly, on retirement he moved to Dataw Island, and he spent his last dozen years enjoying the golf, climate and life of the Lowcountry. He had a range of interests in the area, from exploring coastal inlets and waterways by boat to attending organ concerts at the Parish Church of Saint Helena, Beaufort. He involved himself in the community as a dedicated volunteer for both the Meals on Wheels and Second Helpings programs in Beaufort, by serving on the County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Board and supporting the Coastal Conservation Association of South Carolina. He is survived by his son, Charlie, of Winchester, England, and daughter, Sarah, of Amsterdam, Holland, and their families, including two granddaughters, Adeline and Soheila, whom he adored. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory can be made to Western Reserve Academy by contacting its Advancement Office, 115 College Street, Hudson, Ohio 44236, by phone on (330) 650-9701 or online at wra.thankyou4caring.org.
Published in The Island Packet on July 24, 2019