Charles Mainenti Charles Sebastian Mainenti, 77, of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, passed away January 2, 2020. He was born in Passaic, New Jersey, the son of Joseph and Archangela Mainenti. He was a graduate of Garfield High School and Montclair State University, where he earned a B.A. in science education and a M.A. in guidance and administration. He spent his entire 39-year career teaching science at Brookside School in Allendale, New Jersey, and also serving as a vice-principal for his last eight years. After retirement in 2003, Mr. Mainenti and his wife Barbara, relocated to Hilton Head Island, where he enjoyed many years of travel, playing tennis, farming in the community garden, rooting for his New York Yankees, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a member of the Country Club of Hilton Head where he served a three year term on the Board of Governors. In addition to Barbara, his wife of 52 years, he is survived by his son, David (wife Katherine), his daughter Karen (husband Said), and two grandchildren, Marco and Luciano Mainenti, as well as a sister, Sharon. His brother, Richard, predeceased him. A memorial service will be held at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of fowers, the family suggests that donations be made to The Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, P.O. Box 3827, Bluffton, SC, 29910 or to Osprey Village, P.O. Box 3155, Bluffton, SC, 29910. Keith Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family.

