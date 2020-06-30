Charles Rentz Charles Holbrook Rentz, 77, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at Lexington Medical Center. Born in Ridgeland, SC, he was the son of the late Medicus Donald and Ethelyne Morella Horton Rentz, and husband of Mary Brooks Young Rentz. He attended the US Air Force Academy, afterward graduating from the University of South Carolina where he got his Bachelor of Science in Management. He was retired from Texaco where he was Manager of Public and Government Affairs. A member of the Lions Club, he was a past District Governor of SC Lions Club District D, and a past President of Saluda Lions Club. Other achievements include being a Board Member for Shepherd's Hands Ministries and serving on the Saluda County Election Board. He owned and flew hot air balloons as a Commercial Pilot. He was a member of Saluda Baptist Church where he was a former deacon. Surviving are his wife, Mary Brooks Young Rentz, two daughters, Angela Brooks Rentz Holder (Anthony) of Houston, TX, and Meredith Annette Rentz of Keller, TX, five brothers, Medicus Rentz, Richard Rentz, David Rentz, John Rentz, and James Rentz, one sister, Annette Rentz Petit, and six grandchildren, Rachel Rentz-Arensman, Bethany Holder, Gareth Holder, Alexander Cook, Ford Cook, and Ian Cook. Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held with Rev. Jeff McCartney and Rev. Mayhew West officiating. The family requests that flowers be omitted and memorials may be made to SC Lions Vision Services, 234-C Outlet Point Blvd, Columbia, SC 29210, or Shepherd's Hands Ministries, 394 Chapman Road, Saluda, SC 29138. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Jun. 30, 2020.