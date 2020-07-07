Charles Shipman Gibbs Charles Shipman Gibbs passed away on Monday, June 29th , 2020. He was born on February 7th, 1943 in Easton, PA. He graduated from Easton High school and later graduated from the University of Oklahoma. Charlie joined the Airforce where he proudly served as captain for 4 years. After retiring from the Air Force, he moved to Atlanta where he started his lifelong career in Medical Sales and was always one of the top salesmen in his company. In 2008, Charlie retired from his sales career and moved to Hilton Head Island, SC. He had a vivacious personality and could light up a room with his contagious laugh and charming smile. He never met a stranger and made friends everywhere he went. He enjoyed all sports, but was a beloved fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide. He was a wonderful and giving person, but his pride and joy was his only daughter, Kimberly Gibbs Davie. Survivors include, daughter Kimberly Gibbs Davie and husband Robert Fredrick Davie Jr. (Rob); grandchildren, Anna Grace Davie and Robert Fredrick Davie III (Tripp); Sister, Mary Lee Veit; Nephews, Andrew Veit, Charles Veit and Bobby Veit. He was always loved by those who knew him and will be missed by many. Memorial Services will be postponed to a later date, due to COVID. Keith Funeral Services is assisting the family.



