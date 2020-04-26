Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Wesley Staley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Wesley Staley Charles Wesley Staley, 99, formerly of Winston-Salem, NC passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020 at the Broad Creek Care Center, Hilton Head, SC where he had been living for the past eight years. "Chuck" as he was known to his family and friends, was born in Greensboro, NC on February 28, 1921 to Rhodina Margaret Langley and Roy Dephro Staley. He graduated from Greensboro High School and studied engineering at NC State University where he became a lifelong active and enthusiastic Wolfpack supporter. Following college, Chuck entered the U.S. Army and was stationed in Washington, DC where he met his future bride, Jeanne, at a USO dance prior to his deployment to Japan during WWII. Chuck spent his career at McLean Trucking Company, assuming responsibility for the company's real estate operations with freight terminals bought, leased and sold throughout the country. He was a founding member of the Terminal Properties Exchange (TPE) which continues as the primary site for buying, selling, and leasing freight terminals. During his time at McLean, Chuck was approached by Malcolm McLean, the trucking company founder, who shared his vision of transporting goods via ocean transport. He asked Chuck to assist him in bringing this novel idea to fruition. Could Chuck use his engineering background to produce a model that he could use in presentations to other transportation leaders so that they too might visualize how this new type of shipping might work? The vehicle model that Chuck produced was the first glimpse in what would become the shipping container that is ubiquitous today and in fact became the origin of Sea-Land Transportation, a true pioneer in the establishment of worldwide containerized ocean shipping. Chuck retired from McLean's after 30 years as Vice President of Real Estate. Chuck's non-work activities were wide and varied. He was a member of St. Leo's Catholic Church, a passionate golfer who served as President of Pinebrook Country Club and later, a member of Forsyth Country Club. He was also an active member of the Elks Lodge, rising to the rank of Exaulted Ruler. To all who knew and loved him, Chuck will be dearly remembered for his smile and his genuine belief that every day is a good day. He was ready to celebrate any occasion especially his own birthday! He was always the best dressed and most charming man in the room, the life of the party with a quick wit, a warm smile, and a genuine interest in the stories of everyone he met. But to his family, including his four children, his seven grandchildren and his eight great grandchildren, Chuck will be remembered for his mastery of the kitchen and his love of fresh, wonderful food. Huge country breakfasts, perfectly grilled steaks and BBQ, buckets of fresh oysters, and whatever fresh vegetables the season provided, all shared by family, neighbors, friends, and friends of friends. The celebrations will be missed, the memories will linger forever. Chuck was predeceased by Jeanne Anne Eberly, his wife of 48 years. Surviving are four children: Barbara (Mike) Lohf of Biltmore Lake, NC; Cynthia Webb of Mount Pleasant, SC; James (Patricia) of Cape Elizabeth, ME and Boca Grande, FL; and David of Hilton Head, SC. Grandchildren Andrew (Julie) of Charlotte, NC; Robert (Bo) (Kelly) of Statesboro, GA; Lauren of Nashville, TN; Parker (Heather) of Santa Fe, NM; Elizabeth of Denver, CO; Jared (Paula) of Morristown, NJ; and Alison of Garner, NC, as well as eight beautiful great grandchildren, two of whom carry his name as their own moniker. Also surviving is his beloved sister Cora Lalli of Jacksonville, FL. Cremation by Island Funeral Home will be followed at a later date with a graveside ceremony in Winston-Salem where he will be interred next to his late wife. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Broad Creek Care Center who provided many years of loving care and friendship while he lived among them.

