Charlie Negron Charlie Negron, 62, husband of Christine Negron, of Beaufort, SC, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. Carlos was born on July 11, 1957 in Brooklyn, NY. He is the son of the late Nicholas Negron and Celia Sepulveda Negron. Carlos worked for many years at local factories such as National Waterlift and Parker Hannifin-Racor. But for the majority of his career he worked serving the low country and surrounding areas as a flooring technician. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, and friend. He loved life and his memory will live on in the heart's that he touched. He was so loved and will be forever missed. Surviving in addition to his wife, Christine; one son Charlie Negron, Jr. and one daughter Cierra Negron; four brothers, Hector, Angel, Milton Negron and Edwin Luciano; and one sister, Margaret Negron; one grandchild Cecilia Negron. Also surviving is his mother-in-law Dolores Jenkins and father-in-law Wayne Jenkins, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by four siblings Jose and Frankie Negron and Josephine and Margie Negron. As well as two nephews, Nicholas Degros and Felix Degros. Private services will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020. In lieu of Flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the family, written out to Christine and Cierra Negron. They can be received at 171 Stanley Road, Beaufort, SC 29906. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.



