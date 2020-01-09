Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlie Wilder Dempsey Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charlie Wilder Dempsey Jr. Charlie Wilder Dempsey Jr., 70, passed away on January 2, 2020. Charlie was born on May 30, 1949 in Beaufort, SC. The son of Charlie Wilder Dempsey a native of Beaufort and Katherine Roper Dempsey a transplant from Baltimore, MD. Charlie graduated from Beaufort High School in 1968. From there he continued his education at the South Carolina Area Trade School in Columbia, SC. He obtained certification as a machinist and welder from that school in 1969. Charlie began a career in civil service at the MCRD on Parris Island in 1970 as a boiler tender. This was the beginning of a career that spanned thirty-six years with the Federal Government. He worked on Parris Island in the power plant and utilities facilities until 1988. He was then transferred to Charleston where he worked as a supervisor at the Charleston Naval Shipyard and the Naval Weapons Station in the Utilities Department. In 1996 Charlie returned to Beaufort and continued to work at Parris Island until his retirement on May 1, 2008, as Utilities Supervisor and Boiler Inspector. Charlie Dempsey Jr., his father in-law, James Charles Adams, and his son Franklin Sol Dempsey are members of the Masonic Lodge. Charlie and James belong to the Harmony Lodge, AFM, No. 22 in Beaufort, SC. Charlie and his wife Janice Adams Dempsey celebrated their forty-seventh wedding anniversary on December 17 th, 2019. Charlie was a respectful friend, loving husband and caring father. He is survived by his wife Janice Adams Dempsey and their three children. Clint Wesley Dempsey and his wife Nancy reside in Ocean City, MD. His son Franklin Sol Dempsey and his wife Angie and their son Charles Wilder Dempsey reside in West Hartford, CT. Their daughter Emily Kaydee Dempsey lives in Aiken, SC. Charlie Wilder Dempsey Jr., known as "Dempy" to family and friends, was a true kind man with a heart full of service and love for others. A private service was held on Wednesday, January 8 th, 2020 in Beaufort. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family.

Published in The Island Packet on Jan. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close