Charlotte Maria Kuechler Charlotte Maria Kuechler, 94, died peacefully at Hilton Head Hospital on October 17, 2019. Charlotte was a resident of Indigo Pines, Hilton Head Island, SC. Born in Philadelphia on February 10 th 1925 to Herbert and Charlotte Holroyd, Charlotte graduated from Girls High School, Philadelphia, and then entered nurses training at the University of Pennsylvania. In June, 1945 she married William (Bill) Kuechler of Camden, NJ. Charlotte came of age during the Coolidge and Hoover administrations and lived through the Great Depression, World War II, the Cold, Korean, Viet Nam and current Middle Eastern Wars, and 16 Presidents of the United States. Charlotte and her husband Bill, a chemical engineer with several major companies in the northeastern U.S., retired to Hilton Head in 1972. They were married for 67 years until Bill's death in 2013, raising a family of four children through college to productive careers and family lives of their own, and suffering the early death of a son, David and a daughter, Karle. Through joy or hardship Charlotte exhibited a graceful stoicism best described by her singular, favorite expression, "you are and you do." Charlotte is survived by William Kuechler, Jr, of Reno, NV and Keith Kuechler of Houston, TX. A memorial service will be held at the Indigo Pines chapel at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Islandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Island Packet on Jan. 12, 2020