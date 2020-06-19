Cherry Copeland Gillespie Cherry Copeland Gillespie, age 82, of Greenville Delaware passed away peacefully on the morning of May 31, 2020. Born May 19, 1938, Cherry grew up in Holland Michigan. Sailing was a favorite pastime in her youth and something she enjoyed as an adult whenever the opportunity arose. Cherry attended Bradford Junior College in Haverhill MA, where she made several lifelong friends. From there she studied at Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School and worked in New York City until she and her roommates were enticed to attend a dance in Connecticut hosted by some boys from Yale that were short a few dates. That night she met the love of her life William (Bill) F. Gillespie III, whom she married in 1960. Bill's career with DuPont brought them to Wilmington DE at first, then on to Evanston, IL, Kansas City, MO and Lake Forest IL before settling permanently back in Delaware in 1969. In each city, Cherry took great pride in making her homes places of comfortable, tasteful elegance. Her knack for interior design led many friends to ask her for guidance, and she eventually got her decorator's license working part-time in affiliation with Plain & Fancy in Centerville. DE. Her love of design extended into her gardens as well. Cultivating plants and flowers was a year-round interest. She was a long-time member of the Wilmington Garden Club and held several leadership roles over the years. Besides these activities, raising two children, and enjoying many wonderful times with the dozens of people in her circle of friends, Cherry enjoyed playing golf. She and Bill were longtime members of Bidermann and the Vicmead Hunt Club. Much of their travel in later years revolved around opportunities to play golf. This passion led Cherry and Bill to South Carolina in the early 1980's where they became founding members of Spring Island in Okatie, SC. Many other wonderful friendships were formed there. Their legacy lives on at Spring Island through the Gillespie Nature trail. After Bill's untimely death in 2004, Cherry continued going to Spring Island seasonally before eventually selling their home to be in Greenville DE full-time. In recent years, her life centered around playing bridge, participating in Garden Club, visiting friends and her children and grandchildren. Cherry was preceded in death by her sister Sally Copeland Horrax, and her husband William F. Gillespie III. She is survived by her son Brook J. Gillespie (Kathy) and granddaughter MacKenzie Gillespie of Chester Springs, PA, and her daughter Sally H. Gillespie, granddaughter Emily C. Boettger and grandson William "Gunner" Boettger of Sun Valley, Idaho. The family is planning a memorial service to be held in Delaware in the fall. Those wishing to honor her memory are encouraged to donate to The Garden Club of Wilmington - PO Box 3855 Wilmington, DE 19807 or The Spring Island Trust - 40 Mobley Oaks Lane, Okatie, SC 29909.



