Chester Dean Cullison Captain Chester Dean Cullison, USN (Ret.), 93, passed away on June 25, 2019 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital in Beaufort, South Carolina. Dean was born August 26, 1925, in Newark, Ohio, he was the son of Cary Eugene and Hazel Dicken Cullison of Licking County, OH. His grandparents were Ellsworth and Nettie Chambers Cullison, and Clarence Elmer and Cora Belle Beem Dicken, also of Licking County, OH. He graduated from Jacksontown High School in Licking County, OH, and received a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Notre Dame and a Master's Degree from George Washington University. He also graduated from the New York Institute of Photography. He was commissioned as an Ensign in the US Navy and served 33 years on active duty. He served during WWII and participated in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was a member of the commissioning crew of the U.S.S. Kitty Hawk (CVA-63). He graduated from the US Air Force War College and various other service schools. He always enjoyed his time at sea and talked fondly of his love for the sea, his family and friends. After military service he worked for the Unisys Corporation in Arlington, VA. In 1989 he and his wife Mimi built a retirement home on Dataw Island where he enjoyed golf, woodworking and genealogy. He moved to an apartment at Morningside of Beaufort Assisted Living in November 2013. For his military service, Dean was awarded the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medals, US Navy and Joint Service Commendation Medals and various theater medals and awards. In retirement, he was recognized as President and Genealogist, Gov. Paul Hamilton Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution; State President, South Carolina Society Sons of the American Revolution; and President, Heritage Society of Beaufort. He was a member of the Parish Church of St. Helena, Beaufort. He also belonged to numerous other organizations including the Navy League of the United States, Naval Intelligence Professionals, Military Officers Association of America, Korean War Veterans Association, Notre Dame Alumni Club of Hilton Head, Beaufort Federation of Republican Men, the Thursday Club, Gov. Paul Hamilton Chapter-Sons of the American Revolution, and the Genealogical Societies of South Carolina and Ohio. Dean was predeceased by his parents, his wife of 52 years, Mildred (Mimi) Woodruff Cullison of Pickens, SC, his brother Ralph Eugene Cullison, sister-in-law Mary Katherine Dillon Cullison, and daughter-in-law Amy Diane Hard Cullison. He is survived by his children: daughter Frances Jones (Douglas) of Glen Allen, VA; and son David Cary Cullison of Falling Waters, WV, and grandchildren Jennifer, Cameron and step-granddaughter Shauna Payne Brosius (Mike); and great-grandson Cooper Brosius; also, a nephew Terry Cullison and wife Patricia of Richmond, TX, and their children Devin, Erin and Briana. The family would like to thank the medical staff of Beaufort Memorial Hospital; the Librarians of the Beaufort County Library Bookmobile, and especially the staff of Morningside of Beaufort Assisted Living for their exceptional, loving care of "Mr. Dean" for the past five years. A Celebration of Life service will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 03, 2019 at the Parish Church of St. Helena. Following the service a reception will be held at Church Social Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Parish Church of St. Helena, PO Box 1043, Beaufort, SC 29901, or The Public Library Foundation of Beaufort County, 311 Scott Street, Beaufort, SC 29902 (designated for the Bookmobile). Please share your thoughts and stories about Dean by visiting

