Chester Fairbanks Cotter Chester Fairbanks Cotter, Col USA Ret'd, of Beaufort and New York City, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital. He was born in New York City, the son of Doctors Beatrice Fairbanks Cotter and Laurence Cotter, who invented the cure for lead poisoning by keylating. In New York he attended the Browning School, then Norwich University and graduated from Dartmouth College Class of '51. He was commissioned in the Seventh Regiment NYNG before joining the Army, where he served in the Korean War and spent 34 years in the active and reserve Army. In New York he represented the House of Burgundy introducing Robert Mondavi Wines to New York City and upstate New York. He was involved in Wine Importation and Sales for over 30 years. He was a Grand Officer in the Sovereign Military Order of the Temple of Jerusalem and founded The Priory of St. Vincent in Beaufort, SC. He was a Rotarian for over 20 years and active in over 36 social organizations. These included Founders and Patriots, Society of Colonial Wars, Sons of the American Revolution, and the Sommelier General of the Society of the Colonial Wars. He was an enthusiastic model railroader and collector of miniature soldiers throughout his life. He is survived by his wife Patricia Kavan Cotter, son Christopher, his wife Angela and their son, Ryan; son James and his daughters Colesy and Julia; daughter Susan LeCraw and her daughter, Ashton and her son, Julian; nephew John Cotter, his wife Helme and son Geoffrey, and 2 nephews, Alexander and his wife Olivia and daughter Pia; and Andrew and his wife Emily Price. Interment will be in Beaufort National Cemetery. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.



