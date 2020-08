Or Copy this URL to Share

Chief Matthew J. Clancy Chief Matthew J. Clancy, 56, husband of Lisa Clancy, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at his residence. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 2-4pm and 5-7pm at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 8:30am in the Water Front Park with interment in Beaufort National Cemetery with full military honors. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store