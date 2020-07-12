1/
Chris Swan On Wednesday, July 8, 2020, Chris Swan, loving husband and father, passed away at age 70. Chris was born on August 25, 1949 in Lansing, Michigan, to Kenneth and Phyllis Swan. He joined the Navy at the age of 18, eventually becoming a Chief Medical Corpsman. On July 24, 1987, Chris married Beverly. The following year, they moved to Beaufort, where Chris was stationed at the Naval Hospital. He retired in 1990. Chris was a faithful member of Community Bible Church for 31 years. His love for Jesus was evident in his always present smile and encouraging words. Chris had a passion for bird watching and spent many hours enjoying the many varieties found in the area. He also enjoyed photography and often combined the two hobbies. After retirement, Chris decided it was time to give back for all the blessings he had been given through the military. He volunteered countless hours serving Chapter 12 of the Disabled American Veterans. He also served as Commander for 7 years, where he was known for his infectious smile and kind compassionate spirit. Chris was preceded in death by his mother, father, and sister, Terry. He is survived by his wife, Beverly, their 3 daughters, Kimberly (Matthew), Terry (Greg) and Michelle, and 9 precious grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at Community Bible Church in Beaufort on Tuesday, July 14 th . Visitation will be at 10:30 am and the service will follow at 11:30 am. The family will have a private interment at the Beaufort National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Chapter 12 DAV. DAV, Chapter 12 PO Box 392, Port Royal, SC 29935

Published in The Island Packet on Jul. 12, 2020.
