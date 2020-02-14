Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine Patrice Meyer Kohlhepp. View Sign Service Information Island Funeral Home & Crematory 4 Cardinal Road Hilton Head Island , SC 29926 (843)-681-4400 Send Flowers Obituary

Christine Patrice Meyer Kohlhepp 1951-2020 Christine Patrice Meyer Kohlhepp of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, died peacefully at home on February 6, 2020 after a yearlong journey with pancreatic cancer. To those who knew Chris, she was lovingly dedicated to her family and friends. With her friendly, outgoing, and welcoming personality, she always saw the best in everyone and had a smile that would melt your heart. She was humble, thoughtful, and patient, also practical, responsible and confident. She was everyone's sweetheart. Chris was born in Newark, NJ on May 12, 1951. Growing up in New Providence, NJ, she loved summer vacations at the Jersey Shore. Chris's intelligence, kindness, and beauty were also recognized by her friends and classmates, as she was Junior & Senior Prom Queen and Homecoming Queen at New Providence High School. She graduated in 1969, the summer of love. She earned a Math Degree from Ohio University in 1972, and an MBA from Clarion University in PA in 1988. It was in college that Chris met and fell in love with Andy. The couple married in 1972 at the Galbreath Chapel at Ohio University. They lived out west in Roseburg, Oregon where Kelly was born, Oklahoma, Arizona and California where Lisa was born in La Jolla. After a long cross country trek in a yellow VW van, the family settled in Pennsylvania to join Andy's family business first in DuBois and later in State College. For 30 years, Chris was Secretary Treasurer of their company that employed 115 people, including a True Value Hardware Store and Stone Center. She was an avid fan of Penn State sports, the New York Giants, and Pittsburg Steelers, and enjoyed cheering them on with Andy and a bowl of chips and dip. Chris and Andy moved down south to Hilton Head Island, SC, in 2010. Throughout her life, Chris was very caring and community-minded. She was the volunteer financial administrator for the the Spider Lake Community Soccer Complex, a million dollar project, in which eleven acres of soccer fields were built in DuBois, PA. For the past 20 years, her compassion for those in need was shown as she actively volunteered at the food banks in State College, PA, and Deep Well on Hilton Head Island, SC. On Hilton Head Island, Chris followed her passion as an enthusiastic golfer, always in stylish attire and encouraging to her friends with whom she played. At the Country Club of Hilton Head Chris served as Vice President and then President of the Women's Golf Association, Director of the Board of Governors, and Captain of the Low Country Team Match Play. Chris was proud to earn the title of Overall Women's Golf Champion 2015, Match Play Champion 2015, two-time Senior Women's Champion 2014 & 2017 and was thrilled to have four Hole-In-Ones! She is survived by her husband of 47 years Andrew John Kohlhepp, Hilton Head Island, SC; daughter Kelly Christine Kohlhepp Park and grandchildren Caleb John, Naomi Christine, Joy Maryanne, Josiah Jack, and Abigail Grace, of Sterling, VA; daughter Lisa Rosanne Kohlhepp and grandson Kai Andrew, of Hilton Head Island, SC and Aspen, CO; mother Alice Winifred Palmer Meyer of Hilton Head Island, SC; and sisters Wendy Elizabeth Meyer Dopp (Steve) of Charleston, SC, and Kimberly Louise Meyer Kiyosaki (Robert) of Phoenix, AZ; brother in-laws: Daniel Bruce Kohlhepp (Donna), Benjamin Russell Kohlhepp (Debra) in DuBois, PA. Her father William Henry Meyer is deceased. She is also greatly loved and adored by all her nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous friendships. The family is grateful for the care provided by Dr. Gary Thomas and Kim Todd of St Joseph Candler on Hilton Head Island, SC, doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, FL, the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, SC, the Levine Cancer Center in Charlotte, NC, and the Causenta Wellness Center in Scottsdale, AZ. Words cannot express the excellent and tenderhearted care received from the Hospice Care of the Low Country, especially by Robin Romeo. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, February 22, which begins promptly at 2pm, followed by a reception from 3-4 pm, both at the Country Club of Hilton Head. Officiating will be Pastor Dan Nold of Calvary Baptist Church, State College, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed to: Deep Well Project, 80 Capital Dr., Hilton Head Island, SC 29926. State College Foodbank, 1321 South Atherton St., State College, PA 16801 and DuBois Soccer Association, PO Box 43, DuBois, PA 15801. Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.

