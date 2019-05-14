Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine Toomer Shipp. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Christine Toomer Shipp Christine Toomer Shipp, 83, formerly of Hilton Head Island, SC passed away on March 29, 2019 in Dover, Delaware. Christine is survived by her children, Brantley Toomer, Larry Toomer (Tina), Kenneth Toomer (Debbie) all from Bluffton; Dora Fletcher (David) from Ridgeland SC, Penny Orrel (Marvin) from Lyons, Georgia, Debbie Tucker (Duane) Augusta, Georgia as well as 22 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Christine was preceded in death by her daughters, Suzanne Woods and Barbara Sfida. She is also survived by her brother, Larry, "Buddy" Cooper (Susan) and her sister Pat Hudson. A memorial service will be held in her honor on Friday, May 24th at 8:30am at the Bluffton Oyster Factory Park.

