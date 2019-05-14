Christine Toomer Shipp Christine Toomer Shipp, 83, formerly of Hilton Head Island, SC passed away on March 29, 2019 in Dover, Delaware. Christine is survived by her children, Brantley Toomer, Larry Toomer (Tina), Kenneth Toomer (Debbie) all from Bluffton; Dora Fletcher (David) from Ridgeland SC, Penny Orrel (Marvin) from Lyons, Georgia, Debbie Tucker (Duane) Augusta, Georgia as well as 22 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Christine was preceded in death by her daughters, Suzanne Woods and Barbara Sfida. She is also survived by her brother, Larry, "Buddy" Cooper (Susan) and her sister Pat Hudson. A memorial service will be held in her honor on Friday, May 24th at 8:30am at the Bluffton Oyster Factory Park.
Published in The Island Packet on May 14, 2019