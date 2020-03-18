Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher Morgan Howard. View Sign Service Information ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME 611 ROBERT SMALLS PKWY Beaufort , SC 29906-9070 (843)-524-7144 Send Flowers Obituary

Christopher Morgan Howard Christopher Morgan Howard, 28 of Beaufort, SC passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on March 14, 2020. Christopher was born on November 3, 1991 in Beaufort, SC. son of Shelia Howard Sheets and Daniel Sheets and his paternal father Neal Player. He was employed by Allen Patterson Residential Builders. He was a Christian and a member of Decibel Church. Christopher loved ALL SPORTS and played them throughout his entire life. He was an avid Gamecock and Steelers fan. Christopher loved life. He always had a big smile on his face. He was loved so much by his family. Christopher is survived by his parents, Shelia and Dan Sheets, Neal and Janet Player, son Steven M. Trent. A brother Richie Howard (Kandice) of Austin, TX, his sister Susan Howard Seno, Beaufort, SC and his dog "Nala Bear." His brother in law: Steve Seno, sisters: Tonya Sheets Maharg, Michelle Sheets Braunstein (Daniel) Heather Sheets (Jake) all of Tampa, FL, brother Daniel Sheets, Jr. Tampa, FL. Nieces: Kaylee Seno (Lupe), Kelsey and Jacey Seno, Leeya Wukelich Skaggs, Amber Duncan, Makenzie Massengale, Alyssa Sheets and Brianna Sheets. Nephews: Jullian Seno and Reece Maharg. Great Nieces: Aubrey and Rylie Villegas, Rosalee Wukelich, Violet Skaggs and Hazel Van Pelt. Sisters: Raissa Player Hatfield (David) of Honaker, VA, Melissa "Tissy" Player Gainey of Bethune, SC. Lynn Player Anesi (Bob), Diane "Cookie" Player Jones, and brother Neal "Rick" Player, of Bluffton. Visitation will be at Anderson Funeral Home in Beaufort, SC at 611 Robert Smalls Parkway, Beaufort on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Funeral services will be held at Praise Assembly Church at 800 Parris Island Gateway, Beaufort, SC on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 2:00pm. Interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Christopher Morgan Howard Christopher Morgan Howard, 28 of Beaufort, SC passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on March 14, 2020. Christopher was born on November 3, 1991 in Beaufort, SC. son of Shelia Howard Sheets and Daniel Sheets and his paternal father Neal Player. He was employed by Allen Patterson Residential Builders. He was a Christian and a member of Decibel Church. Christopher loved ALL SPORTS and played them throughout his entire life. He was an avid Gamecock and Steelers fan. Christopher loved life. He always had a big smile on his face. He was loved so much by his family. Christopher is survived by his parents, Shelia and Dan Sheets, Neal and Janet Player, son Steven M. Trent. A brother Richie Howard (Kandice) of Austin, TX, his sister Susan Howard Seno, Beaufort, SC and his dog "Nala Bear." His brother in law: Steve Seno, sisters: Tonya Sheets Maharg, Michelle Sheets Braunstein (Daniel) Heather Sheets (Jake) all of Tampa, FL, brother Daniel Sheets, Jr. Tampa, FL. Nieces: Kaylee Seno (Lupe), Kelsey and Jacey Seno, Leeya Wukelich Skaggs, Amber Duncan, Makenzie Massengale, Alyssa Sheets and Brianna Sheets. Nephews: Jullian Seno and Reece Maharg. Great Nieces: Aubrey and Rylie Villegas, Rosalee Wukelich, Violet Skaggs and Hazel Van Pelt. Sisters: Raissa Player Hatfield (David) of Honaker, VA, Melissa "Tissy" Player Gainey of Bethune, SC. Lynn Player Anesi (Bob), Diane "Cookie" Player Jones, and brother Neal "Rick" Player, of Bluffton. Visitation will be at Anderson Funeral Home in Beaufort, SC at 611 Robert Smalls Parkway, Beaufort on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Funeral services will be held at Praise Assembly Church at 800 Parris Island Gateway, Beaufort, SC on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 2:00pm. Interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close