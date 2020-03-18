Christopher Morgan Howard Christopher Morgan Howard, 28 of Beaufort, SC passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on March 14, 2020. Christopher was born on November 3, 1991 in Beaufort, SC. son of Shelia Howard Sheets and Daniel Sheets and his paternal father Neal Player. He was employed by Allen Patterson Residential Builders. He was a Christian and a member of Decibel Church. Christopher loved ALL SPORTS and played them throughout his entire life. He was an avid Gamecock and Steelers fan. Christopher loved life. He always had a big smile on his face. He was loved so much by his family. Christopher is survived by his parents, Shelia and Dan Sheets, Neal and Janet Player, son Steven M. Trent. A brother Richie Howard (Kandice) of Austin, TX, his sister Susan Howard Seno, Beaufort, SC and his dog "Nala Bear." His brother in law: Steve Seno, sisters: Tonya Sheets Maharg, Michelle Sheets Braunstein (Daniel) Heather Sheets (Jake) all of Tampa, FL, brother Daniel Sheets, Jr. Tampa, FL. Nieces: Kaylee Seno (Lupe), Kelsey and Jacey Seno, Leeya Wukelich Skaggs, Amber Duncan, Makenzie Massengale, Alyssa Sheets and Brianna Sheets. Nephews: Jullian Seno and Reece Maharg. Great Nieces: Aubrey and Rylie Villegas, Rosalee Wukelich, Violet Skaggs and Hazel Van Pelt. Sisters: Raissa Player Hatfield (David) of Honaker, VA, Melissa "Tissy" Player Gainey of Bethune, SC. Lynn Player Anesi (Bob), Diane "Cookie" Player Jones, and brother Neal "Rick" Player, of Bluffton. Visitation will be at Anderson Funeral Home in Beaufort, SC at 611 Robert Smalls Parkway, Beaufort on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Funeral services will be held at Praise Assembly Church at 800 Parris Island Gateway, Beaufort, SC on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 2:00pm. Interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 18, 2020