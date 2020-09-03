C. Tyler Wells Christopher Tyler Wells, 23, of Charleston, South Carolina and formerly of Beaufort, South Carolina died Tuesday morning, September 1, 2020. Born in Beaufort, South Carolina, he was a son of Angelique "Angie" Marie Beere Venable and the late Bryan Christopher Wells. Tyler was of the Methodist faith. He was a crew manager in the damage restoration industry. Tyler enjoyed fishing, drawing, gaming and football. His greatest love was his family. Survivors include his son, Devin Michael Wells; his mother and step-father, Angelique "Angie" Marie Beere Venable and her husband, Richard "Richie" Sepulveda; two sisters, Arissa Sepulveda and Karleigh Venable; eleven brothers, Frankie Venable, Romeo Sepulveda, Ramond Sepulveda, Ryan Sepulveda, Richie Sepulveda and his wife, Naisha, Landon Venable, Tristan, Zachary, Zarian, Aston and Noah; his paternal grandparents, Debbie and Bruce Philpott; his maternal grandmother, Lisa Beere; his step-father, Larry Venable and his wife, Meaghan; aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends from 10 until 12 Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Copeland Funeral Service One Copeland Drive. The funeral service will be held at 12 noon Saturday, September 5, 2020, in the chapel of Copeland Funeral Service. Interment will be private. Please share your thoughts about Tyler and his life at www.copelandfuneralservice.com
