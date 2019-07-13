Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher William Years. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Christopher Wiliam Years Christopher William Years, 33, husband of Ashley Benton Years, father of Luna Kim Years, of Dallas, GA, died Saturday, July 6, 2019. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 5-7pm at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 1:00pm at Praise Assembly of God with interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery with full military honors. Chris was born on February 20, 1986 in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. He is the son of William Marvin Years and Chong-hui Years. Chris graduated from E. J. King High School in 2004 and attended Charleston Southern University with his wife Ashley. During this time Chris participated in many sports to include basketball, baseball, martial arts and cheerleading. Chris enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 2005 as an 0311 Infantry Rifleman serving alongside the Marines and Sailors of Fox Company 4 th Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 4 th Marine Division. Chris deployed in support of combat operations during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2008 alongside his brother David. Chris loved being a Marine and held many billets as a training non-commissioned officer, team leader and platoon sergeant. After his honorable service to the Marine Corps, Chris held many positions within civil engineering meeting many close friends along the way. Chris transitioned to the Naval Reserves in 2019 and recently graduated the top his class earning his new rate as a Seabee Builder, Second Class Petty Officer. Chris was excited and eager to attend his first unit and bring with him the skills, experience and leadership throughout so many years of honorable service. Chris was a true patriot who loves his country. He was a loving husband and father who put his family first. Chris married his high school sweetheart Ashley on October 7, 2006. They raised a beautiful family full of love, laughs and will live on in their surviving children. Surviving are Chris' children, Luna's twin sister, Spencer Shirley Years and twin brother and sister, Michael and Nolie Years; two brothers, David and Dennis Years. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Ronald McDonald House of the Carolinas ( rmhc-carolinas.org ) or The Dragon Master Foundation( dragonmasterfoundation.org ) Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Published in The Island Packet on July 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

