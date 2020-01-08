Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christos I. Grigoriou. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Chris I. Grigoriou Chris Grigoriou, 80, of Hilton Head Island has taken his eternal flight and has gone West. Chris passed away January 4, 2020. He was born December 1, 1939 in Xanthi, Greece to the late Iraklis and Chrysanthe Grigoriou. In addition to his wife, Cathy, he is survived by his daughters Terri Fabbrini (Joe) of Fort Myers, FL; Nikki Nadreau of St Louis, MO; and Tina Keough (Brian) of Berkeley Heights, NJ; grandchildren Alexis, Niko, and JP Nadreau; Lily Fabbrini; Owen and Gavin Keough. He is also survived by his brother Mike Grigoriou (Pat) of Bluffton, SC; two nieces and a nephew. Chris was a successful entrepreneur who had a passion for flying. He flew many different types of aircraft, and you could often find him in the air in his free time. He also enjoyed playing golf, tennis, skiing, riding his Harley, and traveling. Visitation will be Friday, January 10, from 10am - 12pm. At 12pm will be a Greek Orthodox funeral service celebrated by Father John A. Caparisos at The Island Funeral Home. Burial will be at Six Oaks Cemetery, Sea Pines, following the service. Chris served in the United States Army. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Honor Flight, whose mission is to fly America's veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials.

Chris I. Grigoriou Chris Grigoriou, 80, of Hilton Head Island has taken his eternal flight and has gone West. Chris passed away January 4, 2020. He was born December 1, 1939 in Xanthi, Greece to the late Iraklis and Chrysanthe Grigoriou. In addition to his wife, Cathy, he is survived by his daughters Terri Fabbrini (Joe) of Fort Myers, FL; Nikki Nadreau of St Louis, MO; and Tina Keough (Brian) of Berkeley Heights, NJ; grandchildren Alexis, Niko, and JP Nadreau; Lily Fabbrini; Owen and Gavin Keough. He is also survived by his brother Mike Grigoriou (Pat) of Bluffton, SC; two nieces and a nephew. Chris was a successful entrepreneur who had a passion for flying. He flew many different types of aircraft, and you could often find him in the air in his free time. He also enjoyed playing golf, tennis, skiing, riding his Harley, and traveling. Visitation will be Friday, January 10, from 10am - 12pm. At 12pm will be a Greek Orthodox funeral service celebrated by Father John A. Caparisos at The Island Funeral Home. Burial will be at Six Oaks Cemetery, Sea Pines, following the service. Chris served in the United States Army. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Honor Flight, whose mission is to fly America's veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials. Published in The Island Packet on Jan. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close