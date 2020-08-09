Clare Ann Ciliano Clare Ann Ciliano, 73, of Hilton Head Island, SC, passed away on August 2, 2020. Clare was born in Amsterdam, NY to Clare and Stanley Galasieski on May 8, 1947. She grew up and spent most of her life in Long Island, New York in the towns of Floral Park, New Hyde Park, Northport, and Bayville. She married Joseph Ciliano on July 15, 1984 in Old Brookville, NY. She graduated from Sewanhaka High School in Floral Park, and received her Associates Degree from Nassau Community College. She was a highly respected, High School, vocational education teacher for Western Suffolk BOCES for 30 years, impacting the lives and careers of thousands of students. Her area of expertise was Cosmetology. She was involved in VICA (SkillsUSA) for many years, eventually holding leadership responsibility for the New York State conference. She was the 1st vocational education teacher ever nominated for New York State Teacher of the Year. She also owned a salon in Bayville, NY. Clare loved to read, cook, shop and travel. She loved the beach. She was a foodie, and enjoyed trying new restaurants and dishes. She was silly and loved to laugh. She was also strong, and very independent. She cherished just spending time with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clare and Stanley Galasieski. Clare is survived by her husband, Joe Ciliano of Hilton Head; her only son, Michael (Kimberlee) Campese of Richmond, VA and her two grandchildren, Tyler and Caroline Campese. She also leaves two brothers, Rick (Pixie) Galasieski and John (Liz) Galasieski, both of Scottsdale, AZ. The family of Clare Ciliano wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all of the remarkable angels that have cared for her and our family over the past several years. Donations can be made to the National Ataxia Foundation (ataxia.org/donate/
