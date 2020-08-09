Clayton L. Kittinger, age 92, passed away on July 29, 2020 of COVID-19. He was a resident of Hilton Head for more than 28 years having moved to the island from Warren, Ohio. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, always thinking of others before himself. Clayton was born in Ashtabula, Ohio on November 4, 1927. He was a licensed civil engineer, surveyor and wastewater treatment operator having graduated from Case School of Applied Science in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a partner of the engineering and surveying firm Lynn, Kittinger and Noble in Warren, Ohio. While in Warren he was active in the community as a member and past president of the Warren Rotary Club, and served on the local boards of the United Way and Boy Scouts of America. After retiring and moving to Hilton Head, Clayton continued to enjoy life, making new friends, playing golf and tennis and taking flying lessons. He took up painting and became active in the local art scene, both with the Hilton Head Plantation Artist Association and Art League of Hilton Head serving on numerous committees. Clayton is survived by son Mark, daughter Nancy Hays, six grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. Barbara, his wife for 68 years passed away 2 years prior and his other two children, daughter Susan Bartalo, and son Tom, are deceased. The family requests that everyone using common sense and safe practices to stem COVID-19 so no other loved ones are lost to this virus.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store