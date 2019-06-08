Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clela Anne Stern Montgomery. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Clela Anne Stern Montgomery Clela Anne Stern Montgomery, 79, of Hilton Head Island, passed away peacefully June 6, 2019 at home. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 7, 1940, to Ray and Clela Stern. After graduating from the University of Illinois with a degree in accounting, she married her college sweetheart, Ron Montgomery. Together they had three daughters, born in three different states as Ron advanced his career. Anne established a career as a CPA that included a partnership with her sister in Stern and Stern CPAs. As a Certified Financial Planner, she and Jean Shamo created Shamont Financial Services which completed her career. Anne enjoyed her involvement in Women in Management in the Chicago suburbs and the Lutheran Church of the Master in Carol Stream, Illinois. For the last 10 years, she was very active at Providence Presbyterian Church in Hilton Head Island, specifically helping the Missions Committee in their work of sharing God's love here and abroad. She was preceded in death by her parents Ray and Clela Stern, and her brother Jack Stern. She is survived by her husband, Ron Montgomery, her daughters Mary (Doug) Bower, Patty Montgomery, and Jean (Kurt) Dietrich, her grandchildren Andrew Bower, Sarah (Morgan Squiers) Bower, Nick Dietrich, Jake Dietrich, sister Mary Moran, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service and reception at Providence Presbyterian Church will be held on Saturday, June 15 at 11 am. The family wishes to thank their Providence church family, Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, many friends and their neighbors of Bear Island. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Providence Presbyterian Church or Hospice of the Low Country. The Island Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

