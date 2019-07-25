Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cliff Cole. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cliff Cole Cliff Cole, 86, died July 20, 2019 with family by his side in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Cliff was born July 10, 1933 in Woodland California to the late Jessie and Harold Cole. He attended the University of California Berkley, spent two years in the army, and graduated from the University of California Davis with a Bachelor's Degree of Science. Cliff worked for Universal Foods for his entire 30+ year career where he rose to the level of Vice President before retiring. His career brought he and his family to Oakland CA, New Orleans and finally Milwaukee. He traveled extensively for his job, including stints to South America and Mexico. He and Audrey traveled to Europe and China often with friends. Community Service was a large part of Cliff's life. While in Milwaukee, he volunteered as Treasurer of his church, and after retirement, he volunteered with Hospice, at the Sherriff's Department and at the Hospital in Hilton Head. Cliff was an avid fisherman, golfed some of the great courses including Pebble Beach and Loch Lomond, enjoyed downhill skiing in California and Colorado, was a voracious reader and always captured family moments with photography. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Audrey, sister Nancy, three daughters Julie, Jennifer and Karen nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: . Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.

