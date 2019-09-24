Clifton "Lucky" Daniels Lucky Daniels, 72, of Columbia, died peacefully at home, Saturday, September 21, 2019. Born September 11, 1947, he was a son of the late Clifton Lee Daniels, Sr., the late Rose Thomas Lem and Wah Gok Lem. Lucky was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. Survivors include his wife, Emily Josephine "Jo" Daniels; seven children; seventeen grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and two sisters. A reception will be held from 2 until 4 o'clock, Wednesday, September 25th at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The Island Packet on Sept. 24, 2019