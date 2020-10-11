GySgt Clifton Glenn Patterson, Jr.
October 8, 2020
Beaufort, South Carolina - GySgt Clifton Glenn Patterson, Jr., 85, USMC, Retired, of Beaufort, SC, died Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00am in Beaufort National Cemetery with full military honors.
Mr. Patterson was born on October 17, 1934 in Washington, GA. He is the son of the late Clifton Glenn Patterson, Sr. and Agnes Lucille Strother Patterson.
He honorably served in the United States Marine Corps and retired as a Gunnery Sargeant.
Surviving are four daughters, Shelia Barton, Sheran Dickinson, Patricia Powell and Theresa Ballard and 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by one daughter, Carolyn Christine Cowart and one son, Richard Patterson.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Disabled American Veterans, P. O. Box 392, Port Royal, SC 29935. www.dav.org
.
Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.