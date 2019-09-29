Clyde Martin "Boots" Kaelin Clyde Martin "Boots" Kaelin passed peacefully on Sunday September 22 in West Palm Beach, Fl surrounded by his family. Boots was born in Louisville, KY on Sept. 20, 1932 to Henry Elmer Kaelin and Ophelia Catherine (Head) Kaelin and lived at the home of his sister Margaret of Bluffton, SC for the last 10 yrs. He was an Air Force veteran and former racehorse trainer/owner and former owner of Kaelin's Trackside Restaurant in LaGrange, KY. Boots loved to listen to live music and dance which he did as long as his body was willing. Predeceased by brother Forrest Kaelin. Survived by children Steve (Kathy) Kaelin, Loxahatchee, Fl., Susan (Juan) Meireles, Port St Lucie, Fl., Scott Kaelin and Stuart "Skip" Kaelin, LaGrange, KY., 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Sisters Margaret Tucker, Mary Elizabeth Funk, Louisville,KY and Patricia Bachmann, LaGrange, Ky. A celebration of Life for Boots will be held at Steve and Kathys home.
Published in The Island Packet on Sept. 29, 2019