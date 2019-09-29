Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clyde Martin "Boots" Kaelin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Clyde Martin "Boots" Kaelin Clyde Martin "Boots" Kaelin passed peacefully on Sunday September 22 in West Palm Beach, Fl surrounded by his family. Boots was born in Louisville, KY on Sept. 20, 1932 to Henry Elmer Kaelin and Ophelia Catherine (Head) Kaelin and lived at the home of his sister Margaret of Bluffton, SC for the last 10 yrs. He was an Air Force veteran and former racehorse trainer/owner and former owner of Kaelin's Trackside Restaurant in LaGrange, KY. Boots loved to listen to live music and dance which he did as long as his body was willing. Predeceased by brother Forrest Kaelin. Survived by children Steve (Kathy) Kaelin, Loxahatchee, Fl., Susan (Juan) Meireles, Port St Lucie, Fl., Scott Kaelin and Stuart "Skip" Kaelin, LaGrange, KY., 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Sisters Margaret Tucker, Mary Elizabeth Funk, Louisville,KY and Patricia Bachmann, LaGrange, Ky. A celebration of Life for Boots will be held at Steve and Kathys home.

Clyde Martin "Boots" Kaelin Clyde Martin "Boots" Kaelin passed peacefully on Sunday September 22 in West Palm Beach, Fl surrounded by his family. Boots was born in Louisville, KY on Sept. 20, 1932 to Henry Elmer Kaelin and Ophelia Catherine (Head) Kaelin and lived at the home of his sister Margaret of Bluffton, SC for the last 10 yrs. He was an Air Force veteran and former racehorse trainer/owner and former owner of Kaelin's Trackside Restaurant in LaGrange, KY. Boots loved to listen to live music and dance which he did as long as his body was willing. Predeceased by brother Forrest Kaelin. Survived by children Steve (Kathy) Kaelin, Loxahatchee, Fl., Susan (Juan) Meireles, Port St Lucie, Fl., Scott Kaelin and Stuart "Skip" Kaelin, LaGrange, KY., 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Sisters Margaret Tucker, Mary Elizabeth Funk, Louisville,KY and Patricia Bachmann, LaGrange, Ky. A celebration of Life for Boots will be held at Steve and Kathys home. Published in The Island Packet on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close