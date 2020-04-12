Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colin Roy Silvester. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Colin Roy Silvester 1944 2020 After a courageous 3 year fight against pancreatic cancer, Colin Roy Silvester died on April 4, 2020. We are devastated by the loss of this remarkable man and mourn him deeply. He lived his last years fearlessly, taking joy in family, community, tennis, and golf, all while wearing his signature bowties and fedora. He basked in the sunshine of his remaining years. He taught us how to live while dying. And he knew how deeply he was loved by family and friends. Born in Southampton, England, Colin came to the U.S. in 1974 on a short-term corporate assignment which stretched into a long and fulfilling life in America. He initially resided in Milwaukee WI, relocated to Lake Forest IL in 1985, and Bluffton SC in 2016. A graduate of the University of Wales, Swansea, Colin was a blend of economist and historian. His curiosity knew no bounds. His urge to explore the world, insatiable. His love for family and friends was deep and abiding. His intellect, eccentricities and dapper style were endearing to all. God broke the mold when he made Colin. Colin's career in international finance spanned various corporations including Rolls Royce UK, Cutler Hammer, Eaton, Allis Chalmers, American National Can, and Dade International. His final contribution was building the Notebaert Nature Museum in Chicago. Passionate about competitive tennis, Colin was a Chicago league and USTA Illinois State Champion. He was a proud member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary of Bluffton/Hilton Head. A deeply committed Christian, Colin served on various committees of the Episcopal Diocese of Chicago and on the board of the National Cathedral in Washington DC. He was an active member of the Church of the Holy Spirit, Lake Forest IL for over 30 years. He was a member of The Church of the Cross, Bluffton, and treasured the brotherhood of the Men's Bible Study group. Colin is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Freda Silvester. We will miss Colin forever but give thanks for this exceptional man and his life well lived. His remaining family includes his devoted wife Connie, loving sister Diana, beloved son David, daughter-in-law Samara, grandchildren Jackson, Lily, Savannah, David's mother Lesley, dear niece Royale and nephew Jordan. We, and his friends, know we were blessed to be the recipients of his love and privileged to share his remarkable joie de vivre.

Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close