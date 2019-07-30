Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colonel Harold Julius (ret.) Ericksen Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ came for his servant Harold on Friday, July 26, 2019. He was born on August 2, 1940 in Biloxi, MS to Harold and Blanche Ericksen, Sr. Harold Jr. was always proud of his Norwegian heritage and many knew him as "Viking". After graduating from Biloxi Highschool in 1958 Harold went on to Georgia Tech on a football scholarship and was drafted and after graduating in 1963, he played for the Philadelphia Eagles before joining the Army. Harold attended Infantry training at Fort Benning, Georgia and in 1964 was commissioned as an officer. While at Fort Benning he met his beautiful bride of fifty-five years, Judith. "Viking" spent the next 25 years in the Army including two tours of duty in Vietnam where he led the 101st. Airborne 506th Infantry Co. B 1st Battalion serving with honor and distinction receiving 4 silver stars, purple hearts, a bronze star and 5 stars of valor retiring at rank of Colonel. After his military career Harold enjoyed another twenty-year career in the private sector, first as President of Flournoy Properties of Columbus, Georgia and then as Contract Manager for the Army Career and Alumni Program. While a member of St. Helena's Harold was a member of the Kairos prison ministry, a facilitator of the men's bible study, and a docent. Throughout Harold and Judy's loving marriage they enjoyed their many travels throughout the world. Harold was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Marilyn Collins of Jackson, MS. He leaves behind his wife Judith, son Mark and wife Shannon and daughter Maddie of Spartanburg, SC, son Brad and wife Elizabeth of Greenville, SC, granddaughter Ragan and husband Tommy of Virginia Beach, grandchildren William, Brett and Paige of Greenville, SC, brother-in-law Riley Collins Sr. and nephew Riley Collins Jr. and wife Lauri of Jackson, MS. Nephews Eric and Brian Collins of Jackson. MS. A Military burial for Harold will be 8/2 at 10 am at Beaufort National Cemetery and Funeral services will follow for Harold at 11 am at St. Helena's Church Beaufort. In lieu of flowers please make donations to " " or "Samaritan's Purse".

