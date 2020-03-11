Colton Poirot In Honor of Colton Tanner Poirot 05/22/1997-03/02/2020 Growing up, Colton Poirot enjoyed playing Baseball, Basketball, and Football. Sports have taught him the priceless lessons of discipline and hard work. Born and raised in the Shenandoah Valley, Virginia, Colton moved to Hilton Head Island in 2017. Since moving here, Colton has worked diligently in the food service industry. As a line cook for Long Cove Club, Colton learned the importance of strict attention to detail. He knows satisfaction is achieved through providing exceptional service to everyone. He plans to use this same recipe for success in his real estate career. After falling in love with the Island life, Colton is committed to helping other realize their dreams. Colton welcomes challenges. Animal lover. Chef. Car enthusiast. He will forever be missed and never forgotten by his loving sister and parents. Written by Colton.

