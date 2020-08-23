1/
Connie Jean Byram
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Connie Jean Byram Connie Jean Byram, 82, widow of Kery Lynn Byram, of Beaufort, SC, died Saturday, August 15, 2020 at her son's residence. Graveside funeral services will be private at Beaufort National Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 12:00noon till 2:00pm at Michael Archer's residence. Mrs. Byram was born on June 24, 1938 in Caldwell, Idaho. She is the daughter of the late Donald H. Cupp and Irene Moore Cupp. Surviving are three, Donald Shipley; David G. Archer (Nancy) Archer and Michael C. (Carmie) Archer; her grandchildren, Michael, Jr., Kery, Matthew, Brandy, Daniel, Bill and Stephen. Twelve great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Palmetto Animal League, Okatie, SC. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved