Connie Jean Byram Connie Jean Byram, 82, widow of Kery Lynn Byram, of Beaufort, SC, died Saturday, August 15, 2020 at her son's residence. Graveside funeral services will be private at Beaufort National Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 12:00noon till 2:00pm at Michael Archer's residence. Mrs. Byram was born on June 24, 1938 in Caldwell, Idaho. She is the daughter of the late Donald H. Cupp and Irene Moore Cupp. Surviving are three, Donald Shipley; David G. Archer (Nancy) Archer and Michael C. (Carmie) Archer; her grandchildren, Michael, Jr., Kery, Matthew, Brandy, Daniel, Bill and Stephen. Twelve great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Palmetto Animal League, Okatie, SC. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.



