Connie Sons It is with great sadness the family of Connie Sons, 63, Bluffton, SC, announces her passing on Friday, November 15 th , 2019 following a tragic car accident in Charleston. Connie was born in Knoxville, TN, and spent much of her life living in New Orleans, LA, before relocating with her family to the South Carolina low-country, where she had lived for over 30 years. She loved spending time on the May River or at the beach, gardening with her husband in their yard, exploring with her golf cart through the Alljoy area, and relaxing with her friends and family on her back porch. Connie was a nurse on Hilton Head Island for many years, the perfect occupation for her, given her selfless and caring nature. Connie will be forever remembered by her husband of 41 years, Gary Sons; Daughter, Brandi (Matthew) Wade of Salem, VA; Son, Gary (Heather) Sons Jr. of Ridgeland, SC; three grandchildren, Chloe Campanaro, Brandon Sons, and Nicholas Sons; Father, Leonard "Slick"(Diane) Sutherland of Knoxville, TN; Brother, Leonard "Sam" (Pamela) Sutherland Jr. of Branchville; Sisters, Molly (Armand) DeMille and Rachel (Dave) Hines of Bluffton, SC; Uncle, Bobby (Helen) Williams of Ridgeland, SC; Nieces, Terri Alwardt, Angie Sutherland, Belinda Armond, and Ashley Sutherland; Nephews, Chris Flathers, Leonard "Sam" Sutherland lIl, Mark Sutherland, and Matthew Knick; two great-grandchildren and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Connie is predeceased by a Sister, Gloria "Sissy" Sutherland, and her Mother, Ruth I. Williams. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, November 30 th at 1:00 pm at Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonsville Rd, Bluffton, SC 29910. Memorial contributions may be made to Connie's , .

