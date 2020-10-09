Crisanta C. Torres
February 22, 1922 - October 7, 2020
Beaufort, South Carolina - Crisanta C. Torres, 98, of Beaufort, SC, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10:30am at Grays Hill Baptist Church.
She was born on February 22, 1922 in Calatagna Batangas, Philippines.
Surviving are one son, Eusebio Torres; four daughters, Ramona Daviol, Natalia Pangilinan, Doris Tweedie and Maria Thomas; nineteen grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren.
Donations for the family can be sent to Anderson Funeral Home.
