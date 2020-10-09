Or Copy this URL to Share

Crisanta C. Torres

February 22, 1922 - October 7, 2020

Beaufort, South Carolina - Crisanta C. Torres, 98, of Beaufort, SC, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10:30am at Grays Hill Baptist Church.

She was born on February 22, 1922 in Calatagna Batangas, Philippines.

Surviving are one son, Eusebio Torres; four daughters, Ramona Daviol, Natalia Pangilinan, Doris Tweedie and Maria Thomas; nineteen grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren.

Donations for the family can be sent to Anderson Funeral Home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store