Crisanta C. Torres
1922 - 2020
Crisanta C. Torres
February 22, 1922 - October 7, 2020
Beaufort, South Carolina - Crisanta C. Torres, 98, of Beaufort, SC, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10:30am at Grays Hill Baptist Church.
She was born on February 22, 1922 in Calatagna Batangas, Philippines.
Surviving are one son, Eusebio Torres; four daughters, Ramona Daviol, Natalia Pangilinan, Doris Tweedie and Maria Thomas; nineteen grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren.
Donations for the family can be sent to Anderson Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Grays Hill Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME
611 ROBERT SMALLS PKWY
Beaufort, SC 29906-9070
(843) 524-7144
