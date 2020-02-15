Cynthia Jackson Cook of Beaufort, SC, died February 13, 2020 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital. A long-time Beaufortonian, Mrs. Cook grew up in the High Hills of the Santee in Sumter County, the eldest of four children. She is the daughter of the late Henry Laval Jackson, Sr. and Elizabeth Barron Boyd Jackson. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, and one son. She is survived by her son, William Jackson Cook, of Butler, Maryland, and two sisters whom she adored. She expressed her faith through quiet acts of generosity, hospitality, and genuine love for neighbors, family, and friends. She lived with joy, integrity, and compassion. She always wore a smile. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that donations be made to Friends of Caroline Hospice, 1110 13th St.; Port Royal, SC 29935. The family wish to thank the caregivers of Friends of Caroline Hospice, the doctors and nurses of Beaufort Memorial Hospital, and many friends who supported Cynthia during her illness.

