Cynthia Jane Marshall Cynthia Jane Marshall, 70 years old, wife of Jay Marshall, passed away on June 27th after a seven month battle with stomach cancer. Cindy was extremely active in the Bluffton community and several outreach programs, a church elder, tennis player, and friend to many. She is survived by her husband, Jay, married 48 years. She also leaves behind two daughters, Nicole Lee Davidson of Columbia, SC and Lindsey Marie Gundersen of Ponte Vedra, Fl, and their husbands, Ken and Steve. Cindy adored her five beautiful grandchildren, Hunter (14), Maddie (12), Logan (8), Sadie (4), and Hayes (1). They were truly the loves of her life. Cindy is also survived by her younger brother, Bradley Ralston (Barb) of Elk, WA. Cindy was born in Centre Hall, PA to the late Hayes Gilbert Ralston and Martha Marie Rimmey, and graduated from Penn State University in 1972 with a degree in Education. She started her teaching career in Portsmouth, VA right after marriage and finished her last ten years teaching in Atlanta. She had become a valued and accomplished reading specialist and loved working with children. She had a genuine passion for helping others and her strong faith will be remembered by so many who served alongside her for years. She was very active in the church community her entire life. Most recently, she served as an Elder at Lowcountry Presbyterian Church in Bluffton and led the Christian Education Ministry. She founded the first official "small group" and served on the Mission Committee. She was an active volunteer at Bluffton Self Help and Family Promise. Cindy also tutored underprivileged kids at Agape Family Center in Hardeeville. Cindy's second love was tennis and she played on many different teams out of Bluffton and Hilton Head. She loved the competition and the camaraderie. She enjoyed traveling all over the world (with a passion for history, castles, ruins and snorkeling), spending time with family and friends, and donating her time and energy to those who needed it most. She is in Heaven with the angels. God bless. A memorial and celebration of Cindy's life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Family Promise at familypromisebeaufortcounty.org/donate-confirmation/
or Agape Family Life Center at www.agapeflc.org/donate
.