Dale Allison Boatwright Dale Allison Boatwright, age 70, of Bluffton, SC died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at home. Mr. Boatwright was born on February 7, 1949 in Monetta, SC, the son of the late Lewis and Edith Boatwright. He attended the University of South Carolina and following his formal education enlisted with the United States Army, of which he was a Vietnam War veteran. After his military tenure he began his career with Norfolk Southern Railroad retiring after 30 years of service as a Train Master. Dale was an avid golfer and also enjoyed fishing, crabbing, and skeet shooting. Mr. Boatwright was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Elizabeth Boatwright and his brother, Mike Boatwright. He is survived by his partner of 8 years, Patricia Dye; daughter, Dana Anne Boatwright; brothers, Earl Boatwright (Betty) and Tony Boatwright (Pam); and several nephews, nieces, and cousins. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC 29910 with the committal service following at Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the .

