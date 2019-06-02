Damian Kueng Damian Kueng, 83, of Hilton Head Island passed away suddenly on May 24 while traveling abroad with his wife in Jordan. He is survived by his wife Sigrid, his daughter Isabel and husband David Hahn, his daughter Natalie and her husband Justin Hoft, and his two grandsons Evan and Dylan Hahn. Damian cherished his family, friends, and pets. His loving nature, energetic spirit, and positivity will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions to Hilton Head Humane Association, PO Box 21790, Hilton Head Island, SC 29925.
Published in The Island Packet on June 2, 2019