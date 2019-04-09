Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Bunton. View Sign

Daniel Bunton Daniel Bunton, 66, husband of Carol Bunton, of Beaufort, SC, died Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 5-7pm at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:30 am in Grays Hill Baptist Church with interment in Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors. Dan was born on September 16, 1952 in Munice, Ind. He is the son of Charley Bunton and the late Norman Smith Bunton. Out of High School, Danny went into the USAF for six years. After his service, he became the owner and Operator of a Sonic Drive-In in Walterboro. He later sold the Drive-In to go work at the USPS, where he would retire after 25 years. At the time of his passing, he was working part-time at Lowes in Beaufort. Danny was an outdoors man that loved nature and all animals. He loved to travel, and go to his and Carol's Mountain House. He touched lives everywhere he went. Surviving in addition to his wife, Carol and his father and step mother, Mary; are one brother, Dennis Bunton and one sister, Cheryl Peagler. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the . Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

