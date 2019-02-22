Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Edward Zagers. View Sign



Daniel Edward Zagers Daniel Edward Zagers of Hilton Head, South Carolina passed away the morning of February 17th, 2019. Daniel was born June 13th, 1959 in Muskegon, Michigan, son of Richard and Kathleen Zagers. He attended Mona Shores High School and continued his education at Central Michigan, earning a degree in Parks and Recreation. He moved to Hilton Head in 1980 where, working for Beaufort County, he directed and developed the facilities and recreational programs at Barker Field. In 1990 he started his own company, Native Landscapes Inc. For over 25 years Dan designed and installed beautiful landscapes for hundreds of properties in the low country. Because of his passion for his work, together with his honest and amiable nature, Dan was respected and well-liked. His presence on the Island can still be seen today in his many landscapes. Dan loved sports, was a devoted fan of his Michigan teams, especially the University of Michigan Wolverines. He was an excellent golfer and had a true love of the game. His love of his country and the history behind it was always present. Dan was a devoted son and brother, a loving father, and a loyal friend. He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Zagers, and sisters Deborah Beard, Paula (Tim) Daly, Kim (John) Frisch. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Lorna Anderson. A Celebration of Dan's life will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Keith Funeral Home, 63 Arrow Road, Hilton Head Island. The family will receive visitors from 3:00 PM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . www.keithfuneral.com Published in The Island Packet on Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

