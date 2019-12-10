Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Howard Otterstrom. View Sign Service Information Island Funeral Home & Crematory 4 Cardinal Road Hilton Head Island , SC 29926 (843)-681-4400 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Island Funeral Home & Crematory 4 Cardinal Road Hilton Head Island , SC 29926 View Map Service 2:00 PM Island Funeral Home & Crematory 4 Cardinal Road Hilton Head Island , SC 29926 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel Howard Otterstrom Daniel Howard Otterstrom, of Bluffton, SC, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, December 6, 2019. Born the son of Howard and Gertrude Otterstrom of Peoria, Illinois, on July 3rd, 1950, he is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Laurel (Lori McRell) Otterstrom. Lori recently retired after working 30 years at Hilton Head Hospital in the Intensive Care Unit. Also surviving are sisters Tina Barrow and Marci Hess of Peoria, and brother David Otterstrom and his wife Sue, also of Peoria. Extended family also include Lowell and Linda (McRell) Dean and Mike McRell and Kathy Robinson of Illinois, and multiple nieces and nephews. Dan served in the U. S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Mt. Katmai during the Vietnam War. Upon his return to the U.S., he took a job at Pabst Blue Ribbon brewery of Peoria where he developed a love for making and drinking beer. When the brewery closed he utilized his GI bill and received his BS in Horticulture from Southern Illinois University. Dan and Lori then moved to Hilton Head Island in 1989 where he began his career at Palmetto Dunes, Island Irrigation, then on to Ridgeland Correctional Center where taught the inmates greenhouse management and food production. He designed and installed the landscape at The Preserve at Indigo Run. They moved to Sun City in Bluffton in 2006, where he grew his own business - The Home Gardener - until his retirement in 2017. Dan enjoyed sharing his knowledge and love of low country landscapes and nature, caring for neighbors, and listening to Rock and Roll. A celebration of life will be held Monday, December 16th from 1:00 to 3:00pm with a service with military honors at 2 pm at The Island Funeral Home, 4 Cardinal Road, Hilton Head Island. Dan's final service and resting place, date to be determined, will be held at St Paul's Episcopal Church in Peoria, Illinois. Please share happy memories of Dan via

