Daniel J Barrett, Jr. Daniel Joseph Barrett, Jr. of Chelmsford, MA and Hilton Head passed away at home on September 17th, 2020. Dan is survived by his cherished wife Susan, children Daniel, Michael and Dorrie, his mother Marie and predeceased by his father Daniel. Dan is also survived by sisters Diane Millin and husband Bob, Nancy Trask and husband John, Suzanne Galvin and husband Kenny, Joanne Kelly and husband Peter, brother Joseph Barrett and wife Karen, sister in-law Lynne Varley, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his in-laws Jane and Herb. Dan was born in Norwood, MA on May 2, 1961, graduated from Norwood High School in 1979 and University of Lowell, Massachusetts in 1985. Dan married Susan on December 6, 1986. They spent 33 wonderful years together raising their children, enjoying family and friends, and relishing every moment of the experiences they shared. Dan was devoted to his children, volunteering for school field trips and classroom activities. Dan did not miss an opportunity to manage or coach one of their soccer, hockey or baseball teams. Dan nary missed a game, travelling anywhere, anytime with unabashed joy and pride of being able to watch Daniel, Michael and Dorrie. Dan will forever be remembered for his kind heart, generous soul and his never-ending smile. Services at this time will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to "Boston University" with "Friends of Women's Soccer - in memory of Dan Barrett" in the memo line and send to: 595 Commonwealth Ave. Suite 700 Boston, MA 02215 Attn: Judie Norris Www.Keithfuneral.com