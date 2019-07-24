Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel J. Cronin. View Sign Service Information Sauls Funeral Home 90 Simmonsville Road Bluffton , SC 29910 (843)-815-5535 Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel J. Cronin Daniel J. Cronin, OSF, went home to the Lord on Saturday, July 20, 2019, one day before his 91st birthday. Dan died peacefully at home with his wife and family by his side. He was the son of the late Daniel and Elizabeth Cronin and was pre-deceased by his sister Rita Steinhillier. Dan married Mildred J. Biasi and enjoyed 50 beautiful years with her until her death on 9/17/2004. They raised their 4 children in Oakland, N.J. enjoying summer times in Vermont. They were blessed with 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. In 2007, Dan married Maureen Skrynecki and enjoyed 12 blessed years together in Bluffton, S.C. Dan proudly served our Country in the U.S. Navy and was a Graduate of Farleigh Dickinson University. He retired as a Financial Director from BAE Systems formerly known as Kearfott Guidance & Navigation. He was a Secular Franciscan and a member of the Fraternity of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary. Dan was an active Parishioner of St. Gregory the Great, participating in Christ Renews His Parish, Men's Spiritual Prayer Group, and an adorer of the Blessed Sacrament. Survivors Include his wife Maureen, his sister Elizabeth Szuba, his children Mary (John) Hosking, Matthew (Devon) Cronin, Paul (Mary) Cronin, Brian (Wallace) Cronin; Stepchildren: Beth (Kevin) Pashke, Mary (Paul) Cronin, John (Colleen) Skrynecki and Jean (Jack) Sember and 9 Grandchildren; 7 Great Grandchildren, 8 Step Great Grandchildren. On Friday, July 26 there will be a viewing for friends and family at 9:30 a.m. following a Mass of the Resurrection at 10:30 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 31 St. Gregory Drive, Bluffton. In lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to the Pregnancy Center of the Low Country, Hilton Head or St. Vincent de Paul Society, Bluffton, S.C. Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton is assisting the family.

