Madawaska--- Daniel Joseph Dufour, 66 of Madawaska, ME passed away on June 9, 2020. Joe was born November 15, 1953 in St. David, ME, son of the late Armand and Edwina (Dumond) Dufour. Joe served honorably in the US Marine Corps in Beaufort, SC and retired as a Gunnery Sergeant in 1992 after a 20 year career. He is survived by his daughter, Tina Dufour of Columbia, SC; four brothers, Arnold (Pat) Dufour and Allen Dufour of St. David, ME; Davis (Yong) Dufour of Waipahu, HI; Gary (Lise) Dufour of Madawaska, ME; one sister, Lisa (Marc) Deschene of Fort Kent, ME and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Galen Dufour. A private service will be held in Caribou, ME at the Veteran Cemetery at a later date.



