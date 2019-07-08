Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Joseph Hoover. View Sign Service Information Sauls Funeral Home 90 Simmonsville Road Bluffton , SC 29910 (843)-815-5535 Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel Joseph Hoover With deepest sorrow, we announce Daniel Joseph Hoover, 37, of Hilton Head Island, SC passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his close and loving family on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Daniel was born on July 22, 1981 in London, England. He was a 1999 graduate of Hilton Head High School and continued his formal education at Appalachian State University and Caldwell Community College in Boone, NC. A devoted son and loving husband, friends and family will always remember his ever-present smile and striking blue eyes. He was a member of the Bluffton Elks Lodge and enjoyed boating and fishing. Daniel was a lover of music and a talented musician in his own right. He was a PADI Certified Open Water Diver with an adventurous spirit and love for the sea. From an early age, he was a gifted craftsman who enjoyed woodworking and electronics, leading to a career in smart home integration. He was a history enthusiast, always listening and learning from each person and experience he came across. Daniel was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Leonard Philip Gwilliam and his paternal grandfather, Joseph Douglas Hoover. He is survived by his loving wife, Chandler Brunson Hoover; mother, Jeannie Hoover (Steve Purvis) and father Doug Hoover; maternal grandmother, Ethel Gwilliam; paternal grandmother, Judith Ann Hoover; loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many faithful friends. A Celebration of Daniel's life will be held at Tower Beach Park, Sea Pines Plantation on Saturday July 20, 2019 at 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, may remembrances please be made to the Hilton Head Humane Society or to Hospice Care of the Lowcountry. Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton is assisting the family.

